Today, James Gunn and the corporate media made a bizarre event out of the Supergirl trailer, hyping the reveal of it as if it were a movie itself. It seemed to be repeated by dozens of corporate accounts that were heralding the film as if it were the next Citizen Kane. However, many noticed James Gunn was up to his old tricks of creating incoherent effects driven works, and Transmorphers director Leigh Scott put James Gunn and Supergirl on blast for what it really is.

While most of the media was clapping like apes getting a banana for the reveal of a trailer for a film, Leigh Scott took to X to talk about Supergirl and what it actually stands for. In a poignant rant, he said:

What they don’t get is that if everything is “deconstruction”, “irreverent” and “subverting expectations” then nothing is.



You have to have an established baseline for this to work.



Clever tagline and tone....as a counter to the 1978 Superman. But since we all saw James Gunn’s Superman directed by James Gunn and Jame’s Gunn’s Peacemaker written by James Gunn, this is the “zero mark” in tone. You can’t bounce it off anything. It is more of the same, when it’s pitch is that it’s different.



Add into that mix the proper political tone and you’re extra fucked. We have to make sure her love interest isn’t a white guy. That limits the actors available. And maybe we shouldn’t have a love interest because she’s a strong independent woman. And we have to have our LFBTQ angle. Going full lesbian is too much, and making her bi and giving her a hot girlfriend will just make the straight men happy. That’s fetishization. What about a gay Asian, best friend? Yeah, is Bowen Yang from SNL available?



And she’s a party girl, but we have to have a PG-13. And we don’t want to glamorize alcohol, drug use and partying, this isn’t a Leigh Scott movie. And if she’s too out of control we don’t want to make her recovery journey the main story. Parents don’t buy kids toys for AA commercials. So it will be there and in the marketing, but a very small part of the film.



The reckoning for these tards can’t come soon enough. People love this shit. They’re just tired of the people making this shit. No wonder they blame popcorn prices and Covid for their bullshit.



Poster is amazing though. Marketing departments continue to outperform production. 9/10

He’s right in that Hollywood is obsessed with deconstructing or “subverting expectations” to the point they try to make everything edgy. For a character like Supergirl, it doesn’t make sense because Kara Zor El is the personification of optimism and child-like joy doing good in the world.

Mainstream comics forgot this about her in their nihilistic adaptations in recent years, and James Gunn, taking the film from Tom King and not the original source, is now doing much the same in movies.

What do you think about Leigh Scott’s Supergirl take?

NEXT: DC Releases First ‘Supergirl’ Teaser Where She Sees The “Truth” Compared To Superman Seeing The Good In Everyone