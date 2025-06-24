Extreme leftist activist Bryan Young, known for his work on Battletech at Catalyst Game Labs, has taken to BlueSky to urge all of his followers to block Fandom Pulse in a targeted harassment campaign of our entertainment news site.

Bryan Young has taken identity politics activism and littered it across Battletech. He came under fire last year for claiming that the character Anastasius Focht was a transgender allegory, something that was quickly dispelled by the creator of the character, but tends to push the message along with Catalyst Game Labs’ official account.

Earlier this month, he praised Catalyst Game Labs for posting a cringeworthy Pride Month post to their website, saying, “I’m really proud to work with Catalyst Game Labs. They do good work and are working on cultivating a terrific, inclusive community for playing great games.”

Even though he claims to be “inclusive,” like usual with social justice activists, what he means is excluding anyone who holds contrary political opinions to his.

He showed this on BlueSky after Fandom Pulse reached out to him to ask for an interview with the author, given much of our readership has a wargaming and military science fiction reading background. This, apparently, triggered him beyond his ability to act like an “inclusive” human being.

He posted, “Just so folks know, Fandom Pulse is on Blue Sky, they're like the nerd equivalent of Alex Jones and Fox News all rolled into one. In the spirit of not giving oxygen to these sorts, I'd recommend blocking now.”

He continued, “It's run by a known harasser, troll, and dude who has been referred to as a Nazi-bootlicker. Here's an article that documents his malfeasance only up to 2018. He grifts from fandom to fandom with outrage bait.”

With that,he ironically linked a post by author Jim C. Hines designed to targeted harass.

Young was not content to stop there, continuing, “He set his sights on me for a while and published some out and out lies. It was obnoxious but hilarious. We all had a good laugh. It sold some books and we had a nice little sales spike, but it's still not worth giving oxygen to. I wish the internet had better tools to deal with these folks.”

To this, he means Fandom Pulse covers Battletech and what goes on with the company and fiction offerings, but he doesn’t like our coverage. Incidentally, part of that coverage has been noticing how his books don’t sell nearly as well as those of Blaine Pardoe, even when Pardoe is working outside of the Battletech brand.

He continued again, “He just asked me for an interview, I politely declined, which is what brought this to my attention.”

Several of his followers voiced that they appreciated his targeted harassment of our BlueSky account and joined in with mass blocking, showing once again the hypocrisy of the people who claim diversity and inclusivity as not wanting any diverse opinions and wanting to exclude everyone who doesn’t agree with them on every topic.

