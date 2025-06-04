A new rumor suggests that a Final Fantasy Tactics remaster is set to be announced during Sony’s upcoming PlayStation State of Play.

This latest rumor comes from Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier who posted “I’m just saying, Final Fantasy Tactics is one of the greatest games ever made.”

In a follow-up he responded to an individual claiming they were holding out for the remake, by indicating it was a remaster.

READ: Halo Subreddit Reportedly Banning People For Posting "Happy Men's Awareness Month" And Not Wanting Pride In The Game

Adding fuel to this fire is the fact that Final Fantasy Tactics writer and director Yasumi Matsuno reposted PlayStation’s State of Play announcement before undoing it.

READ: Woke Is Not Dead: Major Video Game Companies Including Xbox, CD Projekt Red, Blizzard, And Gearbox Push Degenerate Pride Month

Back in April 2024, Final Fantasy director Naoki Yoshida or Yoshi-P hinted that Square Enix was exploring a new Final Fantasy Tactics game.

Speaking to The Gamer he hinted, “We love Tactics as well. It’s probably about time that we do a new one.”

Furthermore, back in 2021, a Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster was leaked as part of the NVIDIA’s GeForce Now leak. Other leaks included a Chrono Cross Remaster, and Final Fantasy IX Remake.

It won’t take long to determine if this rumor is true. The PlayStation State of Play begins its broadcast on YouTube and Twitch at 5 PM ET and 2 PM PT.

Are you interested in a Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster?

NEXT: Two Top Executives Behind 'MindsEye' Leave Studio A Week Before Game's Launch