Former Superman actor Dean Cain, who played the character on the Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman show, said that James Gunn’s comments about Superman being an immigrant will hurt his film’s box office grosses.

In an interview with The Times (UK), James Gunn stated, “I mean, Superman is the story of America. An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”

Gunn also confirmed that the movie plays differently in blue states than in red states, “Yes, it plays differently.”

He then reiterated the film is about kindness while expressing anything but kindness, “But it’s about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them.”

READ: Vincent D'Onofrio Says Third Season Of 'Daredevil: Born Again' Not Guaranteed: "It's Up To The Fans"

Gunn’s brother Sean was asked about his brother’s comments and what his reaction was. He answered, “My reaction to that is that is exactly what the movie is about, I think. That we like support our people, you know. We love our immigrants. We love-. Yes, Superman is an immigrant. And, yes, the people that we support in this country are immigrants. And if you don’t like that then you’re not American.”

“People who say no to immigrants are against the American way, are against what the American dream is all about,” he concluded.

Cain initially reacted to James Gunn’s comments telling TMZ, “I think bringing Superman into it, I think that was a mistake by James to say it was an immigrant thing. And I think it’s gonna hurt the numbers on the movie.”

“I was excited for the film. I’m excited to see what it is because James Gunn seems to have a sense of humor and the last iterations of Superman didn’t have much humor, and I love the humor in Superman,” he continued. “So I’m rooting for it to be a success, but I don’t like that last political comment.”

As for Sean Gunn’s comments, he said, “And I saw Sean Gunn say something about it too. I know Sean, I like Sean, it’s his brother, but I just don’t know that that’s going to be the right-. It’s not going to tank it like Snow White, but I don’t think it’s going to help. I don’t think it’s going to help the numbers.”

Cain concluded, “And people need to be educated on this immigrant situation because we are the most immigrant friendly by far country on this planet.”

The box office expectations for the film are already pretty low. Deadline reported that they only believe the film will gross $200 million globally in its opening weekend while Shawn Robbins at Box Office Theory projects the film will gross $148 million domestically. Robbins believes the film will do between $358M and $457M in its entire domestic run.

Making matters worse is that the film’s budget was reported to be $363.8 million based on a report from the state of Ohio where the film was partially filmed. If that report is accurate the film needs to gross over $1.09 billion just to break even.

What do you make of Dean Cain’s comments?

NEXT: 'Harry Potter' Actor Jason Isaacs Calls Fans "Racists" For Criticizing Severus Snape Race Swap In Upcoming HBO Show