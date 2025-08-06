Director Takashi Yamazaki’s follow-up to Godzilla Minus One is expected to begin filming at the end of this month and continue into the beginning of September.

The news was announced on Yamazaki’s website as part of a casting call for extras. Using translation service DeepL, the site states, “Volunteer extras wanted! Now recruiting!”

It continues, “Toho's latest movie, Super Monster Movie (tentative title), is finally underway! The director, screenwriter, and VFX supervisor is a leading expert in visual expression and VFX using advanced CG technology, and has worked on many hit movies such as The Great War of Archimedes, Eternal Zero, ALWAYS: Sunset on Third Street series and many other hit films. In his latest work, ‘Godzilla Minus One,’ he won the Visual Effects Award at the 96th Academy Awards, marking the first time an Asian film has received the honor, and has also won over 50 Best Picture Awards both domestically and internationally, achieving numerous milestones.”

“Please look forward to his latest work, a Super-epic Monster Movie (tentative title), which he is tackling with Japan's top-tier cast,” it concludes. “We are now recruiting volunteer extras to participate in the production of this film!!”

The shooting is expected to take place in Tsukubamirai City in Ibaraki Prefecture on August 30th and 31st as well as September 1 and 3rd. It has reserve dates for September 2nd and September 4th.

There will also be on location shooting in Kasama City in Ibaraki Prefecture on September 5th with reserve dates on September 7th and 8th. Finally, there will be another location shoot in Kuji District on September 14th. Reserve dates are scheduled for September 15th and 16th.

A follow-up to Godzilla Minus One was announced by Toho back in November 2024. It was revealed that Yamazaki would not only be directing the film, but he would be writing it and producing the visual effects.

Yamazaki previously indicated that the film would likely feature another monster aside from Godzilla. He told Japanese website Hjweb, “If I were to direct the next movie, I would like to do a sequel to this one, but since there have been two standalone Godzilla movies in a row, I think the next movie will probably have to include an enemy monster.”

As for what that monster might be he provided more color during a New York Comic-Con panel appearance. He was asked, “If you can remake or see any previous Godzilla movie be remade, which would it be and why?”

Yamazaki replied, “Godzilla vs. Hedorah. I think that for its time, Hedorah was a very cutting-edge kaiju, and thinking about the type of visual expression we can do with technology and how far it’s come today – I’m imagining how it would move, and I think that would be a really cool remake.”

Are you looking forward to this follow-up to Godzilla Minus One?

