Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJ's avatar
AJ
3m

I love this letter of his, and refer to it often. Legend has it that the "young men" were St. Basil's students, who were basically trying to get out of having to do their homework in Greek literature by claiming it was all immoral.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture