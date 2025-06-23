The Warden is an indie comic from Ironclad Comics. The story is written by David Timm, Jr., and Cody Karamol. It features artwork from illustrator Matthieu Pereira and colorist Roman Stevens.

The city of Detroit is experiencing a crime wave unlike any other. Young girls are vanishing off the streets, leaving the local police baffled. City journalist Emma Summers suspects that the kidnappings might be connected, but experiences pushback from her boss and her cop boyfriend.

Meanwhile, a prison guard named Hunt is attacked by a muscular convict, but comes out unscathed. This encounter convinces him to make a decision that will change his life forever.

I was very impressed with the art style. It reminded me of a 90s-style pulp comic with how expressive and colorful it was. I appreciated that they put effort into every panel, making them pop off the page. I also thought the character designs were well done. Each character had a unique look that blended well with the panels. It made them seem more lifelike and easy to connect with as a reader.

Granted, this is an origin comic, but I would have liked to have met the titular character, the Warden. Yes, he is hinted at, and the epic cover by artist Nate Wells certainly primed you for an introduction, but he is not even seen in this issue. I think a flashforward as part of the introduction would have resolved that problem.

Aside from that, it was a compelling tale. Placing a comic book in a real city is always risky. It can become a cartoonish version of itself, for example, New York City in the Marvel Universe. Detroit, in this comic, felt more realistic. You can feel the brokenness of the characters as they navigate a terrifying city that is only getting more dangerous. It made for a compelling plot that pushes its characters into unexpected twists and turns.

With the mainstream comic book publishers more concerned with the “current thing,” it was refreshing to read a story that was more about piquing the interest of its readers than trying to lecture them about politics or pop culture.

You can follow Ironclad Comics here.

