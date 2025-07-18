Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
3h

The entire company needs to collapse after that ad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture