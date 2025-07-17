Multiple users on X have called for the killing of people opposed to social justice warriors and gender ideology.

First, X user bekthenetrunner reacted to a post from Mangalawyer who recently critiqued the latest patch for CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2007. He wrote, “Erase Male V from all marketing materials Remove key hetero relationships from the game files. Set the default Female V preset to have the darkest skin and unattractive features compared to beta BlackRock's ESG Company of the Year — how many times are you going to fall for it?”

READ: California Governor Gavin Newsom Dodges Question About Sex Changes For 8 Year Old's

Bekthenetrunner, who has locked her account, responded by writing, “I actually think we should start k*lling these idiots.”

Another individual called for the death of Nintendo creator Shigeru Miyamoto in reaction to Nintendo casting Bo Bragason and not transgender activist Hunter Schafer. He wrote, “hunter schafer should be allowed to kill miyamoto.”

READ: 'Superman' Writer Kurt Busiek Claims J.K. Rowling Is A "Bigot" And She Harms So-Called "Trans People"

In a subsequent post the user added, “hunter should also be allowed to kill everyone in the replies to this.”

These posts come less than a week after a political cartoonist depicted a black Superman intentionally letting a civilian wearing a MAGA hat die instead of saving him. Obi Arisukwu shared his five-panel comic strip to X on July 10th and it shows a black Superman about to help a man who is about to fall off a building.

READ: Chip and Joanna Gaines Blasted For Promoting Sodomy In HBO Show 'Back To The Frontier'

However, once the black Superman discovers the man is wearing a MAGA hat he refuses to help.

He titled the strip, “Everyone can’t be saved.”

These are just more pieces of evidence that deranged leftists literally want to kill people that are opposed to their wicked and evil ideologies.

And that’s why as Dr. Edward Feser argues the ideology must be “purged altogether from school curricula, government, and other institutions, as well as from respectable discourse. The state, therefore, not only should not favor it, but should not even be neutral about it. Rather, governments ought actively to work to extirpate wokeness from any and all institutions over which they have any power or influence. Since such a purge is precisely what the woke intend for the non-woke, this policy yields just deserts as well as society’s self-preservation.”

NEXT: Radical Trans Activist Gets Roasted After Pushing Fellow Activist Hunter Schafer To Play Zelda