DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that the company is still moving forward on a Sgt. Rock film.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about his upcoming Superman film as well as other DC Studios projects in the works, Gunn was asked, “I also wanted to ask about Sgt. Rock. With all the information flying out there, could you set the record straight on that in terms of where it is?”

He replied, “I feel like we're in a pretty good place. We're still moving forward, but it's not going to be...What would Peter want me to say here? … So it's still moving forward, but, yeah, right now it wasn't exactly where I wanted it to be creatively, and so it needs to change a little bit.”

Sgt. Rock appeared in a flashback episode of Gunn’s animated series Creature Commandos and was voiced by Maury Sterling. As for the possibility of a film, it was reported in September 2024 that Luca Guadagnino was attached to direct the film with Justin Kuritzkes penning the script. By November 2024, a report from Deadline indicated that Daniel Craig would play the character. However, the outlet made it explicit that “no deals ha[d] been inked” yet.

By February 2025, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Craig was no longer attached to the film. In March, Deadline claimed that Colin Farrell was “circling” the project after having starred in The Penguin.

A little over a month after it was reported Farrell was circling project, Deadline claimed that DC Studios “halted production plans” for the film. However, it noted that the plan was “to shoot next summer” because “the team would have had to rush through prep to hit the right weather conditions” if it was going to film this year.

Along with Farrell, the film is set to star David Johnson and Mike Faist. It reportedly has a $65 million budget.

It’s unclear exactly what kind of story the film will tell, but the comics typically showcased Sgt. Rock and Easy Company in the European Theatre during World War II. He fought in North Africa, Italy, and Northwest Europe.

What do you think Gunn and DC Studios have in store for a Sgt. Rock film?

