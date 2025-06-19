Adi Shankar, the creator of Netflix’s Devil May Cry animated series, issued an apology to Christians and promised to make Baines the hero of the show’s second season.

On X, Shankar was asked, “How about you make a series where every single clergy member isn't an evil villain? You are aware you have never cast Christians in a positive light in anything you have had your hand in?”

He replied, “I APOLOGIZE TO CHRISTIANS! I LOVE Christians!!!! In Season 2 Baines will be the hero.”

The user replied, “Yeah really funny, its obvious you despise Christians with a passion. So your response is more mocking?”

Shankar then responded, “No I’m being sincere. I actually studied Christianity. I have no beef with Christians or Christianity. I feel like Christians have been (unfairly) under attack and if I have contributed to that in anyway I deeply apologize. That was not my intent.”

The user was unconvinced retorting, “You do have a beef with us and its obvious, not a single one of your projects has every shown Christians in any positive light. Everything has been we are pedos or murderers or rapists. You literally are part of the problem. Show me a non-evil clergy member in Castlevania.”

Shankar then reiterated, “I have no beef with you. Again, I apologize. Will be more cautious going forward. Christianity is awesome.”

Shankar’s apology comes in the wake of his Devil May Cry show being heavily criticized for depicting demons as sympathetic and depicting Christianity as bad.

One user wrote, “The only character who talks about The Lord is the corrupt politician. You added Jesus Christ to Devil May Cry just to make him an accessory to an obvious set-up villain. You lied.”

Kaguya’s Top Gal also bashed the show writing, “In the Netflix Devil May Cry show, America invades Hell like it’s a middle east country. Demons are actually refugees of the wars caused by whitey.”

X user G-Warning also shared, “They unironically made it about the evil Americans invading hell and killing the poor innocent demons and Green Day starts playing.”

X user Mangalawyer compared the show’s depiction of demons to The Rings of Power’s depiction of orcs where it attempted to paint them as sympathetic.

He wrote, “Wait a minute, where have I seen this before?”

Shankar would respond to one critic describing the show as “Christian bad, America bad, illegals good.” He simply wrote, “No!”

What do you make of Shankar’s apology?

