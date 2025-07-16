Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
23m

I’m hoping for a Supergirl version of Grok’s Ani “companion”.

PS- not really, but it sounds like that’s where this character belongs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture