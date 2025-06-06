Official merchandise for James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film reveals DC is replacing the iconic Superman motto that includes “The American Way” with “The Human Way”

As shared to X by DCdaily, toy manufacturer NECA has created a Superman in the likeness of David Corenswet as part of its Head Knocker line. On the packaging for the toy it reads, “Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.”

Furthermore, as noted by Matt McGloin at Cosmic Book News, James Gunn previously shared that he approves of all merchandise. He said, “I’m not sure what you’re talking about but I have to okay all the toys and I don’t think any of them spoil anything.”

This replacement of “American way” to “human way” is a big change from when the film was originally marketed with a synopsis that included the iconic “American way” phrase as part of Superman’s motto.

It stated, “Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

On top of that synopsis when DC Studios first announced the then titled Superman: Legacy film, DC Studios Co-CEO Peter Safran stated, “It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned.”

The removal of “American way” is a huge red flag that the film will be used to push Gunn’s personal political messaging and will be used to bludgeon the American people.

What do you make of the “American way” being replaced by “human way?”

