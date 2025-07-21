Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
zee's avatar
zee
1hEdited

Fuck all these fagot, nazi, bolshevik, satanic, babylonian, kid-fuckers. May they all roast on a spit in hell for all of eternity.

YOU'RE GODDAMN FUCKING RIGHT WE'RE SILENCING YOU EVIL FUCKERS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
2h

Too bad, Curtis. Why do you have a painting of a boy stuffed in a suitcase in your dining room?

Sicko.

You need to be silenced. Preferably with shock treatment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture