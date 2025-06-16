Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
41m

Star Wars is being run by a 70 year old woman and a fat dude wearing a fedora. So much winning!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture