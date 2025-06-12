Sarah Nakamura, who was a story and loremaster consultant on Amazon MGM Studios’ now-canceled Wheel of Time show, announced she’s become the narrative and engagement Creative Producer for iwot Productions, the company that owns the rights to Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time.

In a post to X, Nakamura stated, “I’ve walked alongside this story for most of my life. First as a reader, then as part of the show, and now as something I never imagined when I first opened The Eye of the World all those years ago. I’m incredibly excited to share that I’ve officially stepped into the role of Creative Producer (Narrative/Engagement) at iwot studios.”

“This isn’t a beginning it’s a continuation,” she added. “I’ve been working behind the scenes for years to help guide the adapta tion of this world we all love, and now that work has a name. My role will continue to focus on story development, worldbuilding, lore fidelity, and community connection - the parts that matter most to those of us who’ve been here since the start.”



"Thank you for trusting me, challenging me, and holding this community with so much love. I don’t take a single thread of it for granted,” she concluded.

In a press release shared to The Wheel of Time fan site, DragonMount.com, it was revealed that Nakamura’s new role will see her “oversee the narrative development, brand storytelling, and fan engagement across all iwot studio initiatives, as well as represent iwot studios at all fan conventions and industry conferences worldwide.”

Additionally she will host a video podcast series with “exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes access to iwot studios projects” as well as “interviews with directors, actors, game developers, and more!”

Nakamura also stated, “For three seasons, I served as a story and lore consultant on the highly successful Sony/[Prime Video] series, always focused on fidelity to canon. That experience prepared me for this new role, where I’ll guide creative decisions and ensure every project remains true to the heart and mythology of the series. I’ve loved this world for as long as I can remember, and it’s an honor to help bring it to life in new, immersive ways.”

Rick Selvage, one of the co-owners of iwot commented on the hiring of Nakamura, “Sarah’s experience, expertise, and deep passion for The Wheel of Time make her the ideal person to guide our transmedia creative efforts. Her commitment to preserving the integrity of the series is unmatched, and we’re thrilled to welcome her back to the team.”

If you take Nakamura at her word that she was always focused on fidelity to canon, it’s hard to see how she was successful at her job given showrunner Rafe Judkins admitted to turning the show into LGBTQ+ propaganda ahead of the release of its third season.

Furthermore, the show was regularly criticized by novelist Brandon Sanderson, who finished the books after Robert Jordan passed away. In fact, Sanderson recently claimed that much of his notes were completely ignored by Judkins and his team. Sanderson wrote in a comment on YouTube, “I do think it's a shame, as while I had my problems with the show, it had a fanbase who deserved better than a cancelation after the best season. I won't miss being largely ignored; they wanted my name on it for legitimacy, but not to involve me in any meaningful way.”

What do you make of Nakamura becoming a Narrative and Engagement Creative Producer at iwot Productions?

