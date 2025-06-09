The KotakuInAction subreddit, one of the main hubs for GamerGate, that made a name for itself by claiming to condemn “willful censorship” is actively censoring its users and removing numerous posts.

Earlier today Reddit user PopularButLonely submitted a post titled “Unfair censorship in this subreddit” where he stated, “Sorry, I'm forced to post this because this isn't the first time my posts have been unfairly deleted.”

He then shared a post that he made about how the Rainbow Six Siege account included “They/Them” pronouns in its bio.

“It got deleted,” he asserted. “And the reason given was ‘It breaks Rules 3’.”

However, he countered “It doesn’t break rule 3, it fits it perfectly, it cover 3 topics of Rule 3 (Gaming, Official Social Justice, and Media Meta). And it does not contain any of those mentioned in the Rule 3 blacklist: Unrelated Politics, Memes (as in image macros), E-Celeb Bulls**t, Forum Noise (random users complaining on random forums [directly involved devs are exempt from this]), Social Media Hot Takes, [and[ Lets Plays.”

“It seems as if some mods are working against our community. This is not the first time my posts have been unfairly deleted,” he posted.

Numerous other individuals expressed their belief that the subreddit has become compromised. One user wrote, “Yes. I have the feeling that there is a pressure to transform this sub into a boring normal informational sub about gaming and movies, removing all the original gamergate aspect. I'm don't even want to post anymore. But it's maybe the long-term goal, kill a ‘problematic sub’.”

Voodron wrote, “Yup, the whole ‘we're doing it to so this sub remains tolerated by admins’ is no longer credible at this point. There's way too many threads getting removed over a very loose interpretation of the sub's rules for it to be justified. So obviously there's some agenda at play here.”

“Sub might have been quietly infiltrated so it could become controlled opposition,” he added. “Pretty easy to achieve actually. Here's how it's typically done (recently happened on the Asmongold sub) : New mod gets in unannounced, appears to agree with users for the most part... Except they subtly remove a ton of content the sub would upvote and comment on, always with a convenient excuse. Then you look at the patterns and realize the least "harmful" threads for the industry are all left alone every time (such as "we're winning!" cope threads meant to appease us), while anything that directly calls out game studios/DEI practices/woke content is heavily scrutinized, and often not allowed to happen unless it's explicitly tied to corrupt mainstream gaming journo news. Pattern recognition is often a big no-no too. Also memes (basically the most efficient way to convey a message on the internet) are banned, because those might become viral and make too much noise I guess.”

“If a woke activist/game industry actor were to infiltrate a sub in an attempt to contain its growth and minimize its relevance without making a big fuss like what happened with horusgalaxy, this definitely would be their M.O.,” he concluded.

Ironically, this post was removed with Moderator Eremeir claiming, “If you have questions about your post removals, go to modmail. It earns none of the whitelist items you claim. Gaming - This isn't about gaming or Rainbow 6, this is about a byline on a twitter profile. Who's profile that is doesn't grant it whitelist. Official Socjus - Read how that is defined, it's not even close here. No, pronouns alone aren't IdPol. Media Meta - Again not even close, this twitter profile isn't "The Media" and a profile blurb wouldn't meet it even if it was.”

What do you make of Kotaku In Action engaging in the activity it claims to condemn?

