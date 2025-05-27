In a surprise announcement, Mark Millar announced a new comic, Psychic Sam, with John Romita Jr. launching on Kickstarter as an independent work and also noting that a feature film is in development.

Mark Millar and John Romita Jr. are two of the most storied creators in comics. Millar is best known for his work on The Ultimates, which eventually was the inspiration for the MCU Avengers films, and Romita Jr. has had long runs on Amazing Spider-Man and almost every superhero you can think of in his long career. Together, they’re known as the creative team that built Kick-Ass, an independent book that changed comics as it was one of the first to be adapted into a successful film version, building an incredible legacy for both men.

In recent years, Mark Millar has had his entire work bought by Netflix, who owns exclusive rights to everything he does in comics as well as in film. He’s made movies such as The King’s Man and streaming TV shows like Jupiter’s Legacy while putting out a whole line of comics through Image Comics and now Dark Horse Comics, including a recent book, Vatican City, where he teams with popular indie artist Per Berg.

What makes the announcement surprising is that this book and film is getting made outside of Netflix, making it a truly independent and creator-owned work by both gentlemen. Mark Millar spoke with Fandom Pulse about this, saying, “I got a 12 week carve out from my schedule to do something elsewhere. I was going to do Marvel or DC and was mulling it over, but realised it would be more fun to do something with Johnny again and something we could own. The Netflix guys are cool about everything.”

The book has been described by fans as being a British Punisher who’s using pre-cognitive abilities to investigate thought crimes or crimes yet to happen, and it is a 64-page graphic novel, according to Kickstarter.

SAM NICOLETTI hears a voice in his head the day before something bad happens. The voice tells him the name and address of a murderer and if he ignores this voice an innocent person dies. At first he thought he was crazy, but as the bodies start building up, he realises he needs to do something and, after a while, he hears about a murder that’s SO HORRIFIC he needs to intervene.

What would YOU do in this situation? You call the cops and they think you’re crazy because nothing bad has happened yet. But unless you take matters into your own hands, innocent people are going to SUFFER.

Soon to be a major movie from the producer of The Gentlemen and Wrath of Man.

After only being open for several hours, the Kickstarter has raised about $20,000 as of this writing. Of note is it’s stated that it’s volume 1 of 3, so fans can expect further Millar and Romita Jr. collaborations in the future on this character. It can be backed on Kickstarter here.

