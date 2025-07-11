Marvel’s relaunch of Fantastic Four with another all-new #1 first issue is beyond just a cynical marketing ploy; it’s an attempt to push the feminism narrative that’s pervasive in the upcoming movie, where Sue Storm is now the leader of the Fantastic Four.

When Jack Kirby created the Fantastic Four, Reed Richards was the leader and patriarch, but in modern corporate entertainment, this is something that cannot be tolerated. Almost all of the entertainment, especially when it comes to Marvel movies, has men getting emasculated and replaced by female counterparts. The new Fantastic Four iteration appears to be much of the same.

The movie is about a week from coming out, and all signs from the trailers and early information point to Sue Storm being treated as the leader of Marvel’s first family, while Reed Richards predictably takes a back seat. It’s a trend in film portraying men as weaker or less competent than the female sex that’s been a massive propaganda push toward feminism across the board in entertainment.

Moreover, the movie has replaced The Silver Surfer with a female version of the character, which they’re doing a marketing campaign to say is not “really” a race swap because it’s a “different” character, as fans have rightly pointed out they’re sick of characters getting this kind of treatment.

But with the film coming out, Marvel Comics isn’t letting a promotional stunt go to waste. They’re relaunching Fantastic Four with another all-new #1 first is item for fans’ item for fans to jump in on, despite not even changing creative teams for the switch. It’s one of the most naked attempts to extract funds out of fans in recent history, with the rampant reboots and relaunches becoming more and more prevalent. They did something similar with Amazing Spider-Man #1 earlier this year, though that one didn’t appear to be tied to a movie.

The issue is yet another fight between The Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom, showing exactly how little comics have left in the tank in terms of creativity, focused on mining established properties rather than doing anything interesting. The team gets separated and sent back to different points in time, where they have to find each other, something that’s also been done in an FF comic before.

However, this new #1 also added a sinister feminism to it, trying to bring the comic in line with what the movie’s portraying. In the narration, there’s a panel where Sue Storm says unequivocally, “I lead the team,” replacing Reed Richards in his traditional role. There have been times when Sue has led the team before, but that was generally because Reed was missing, not because she’s simply usurping his authority.

Reed gets thrown off the panel in this presentation, showing he’s not as important as the male patriarch figure in the book, but that it’s all Sue’s show. This is exactly the narrative Hollywood pushes in most movies, and to have it both in the movie and the comic, and to relaunch Fantastic Four to push this message is beyond insulting to fans.

How long before this all-new #1 is forced into low sales to get another relaunch again?

