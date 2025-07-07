Marvel Comics writer Joe Casey is making cryptic claims about why his Weapon X-Men series got axed after just five issues, suggesting the cancellation wasn't driven by poor sales despite clear evidence to the contrary. The mysterious circumstances surrounding the book's early demise are another example of deeper problems plaguing Marvel's struggling X-Men line.

Writing in his Substack newsletter, Casey teased future revelations about his canceled series: "Like I said last time, I'm eventually going to get into my overall thoughts on the fate of WEAPON X-MEN -- and why it ended the way it did -- in a future newsletter. This one wasn't the time or the place. But here's a little tease… it had a lot less to do with sales than you think."

Casey's claims ring hollow when examined against the book's actual performance. According to industry reports, Weapon X-Men failed to crack the top fifty monthly sales charts after its debut issue, a dismal showing for a title featuring popular characters like Wolverine, Deadpool, and Cable. The series was originally planned as an ongoing but got cut to five issues, well short of the ten-issue commitment Marvel Publisher Dan Buckley promised for new titles in 2024.

X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort previously addressed similar cancellations in his own Substack, stating bluntly: "Sometimes a book is slated to be an ongoing, but the support in the marketplace simply isn't there to allow for that. That was the case with WEAPON X-MEN." Brevoort's explanation contradicts Casey's mysterious insinuations about behind-the-scenes factors.

The cancellation of Weapon X-Men isn't an isolated incident. Marvel's entire X-Men line is facing widespread cancellations, with titles like X-Force and NYX both ending at issue #10. Writer Geoff Thorne confirmed X-Force's cancellation on CBR boards, saying "yeah. sadly… we're done at #10. Not sure why…" Meanwhile, NYX co-writer Jackson Lanzing acknowledged their book's ending, though he emphasized they were able to provide "a proper cap on it."

These cancellations come as Marvel's "From The Ashes" X-Men relaunch struggles to reach readers. The 2024 initiative was supposed to revitalize the franchise after the controversial Krakoan era, but retailer insiders tell Fandom Pulse that sales are dismal across the entire line. The relaunch featured multiple new ongoing series, but many are already facing the chopping block less than a year later.

Marvel's decision to cancel Weapon X-Men so quickly raises questions about the company's commitment to its stated publishing strategy. If Dan Buckley genuinely intended to approve a series for ten issues at a time rather than the previous four or five, why did a book featuring A-list characters get axed at five issues? The inconsistency suggests either poor planning or deeper editorial conflicts.

Casey's hints about non-sales factors driving the cancellation could indicate creative differences, editorial interference, or other internal politics. However, without concrete details, his claims sound like a face-saving deflection from a writer whose book clearly failed to find an audience.

