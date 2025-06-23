YouTuber Mary Morgan of Pop Culture Crisis has delivered a devastating critique of the modern "romantasy" genre, exposing how what was once legitimate romantic fantasy has transformed into explicit pornographic content that's rewiring women's brains and destroying their ability to form healthy relationships. Her analysis reveals a publishing industry that has abandoned literary merit in favor of increasingly degenerate sexual content marketed to vulnerable readers.

"Pornography as we know is pretty much common knowledge that it's designed to rot people's brains, render them incapable of meaningful human connections," Morgan explains in her video, drawing crucial parallels between video pornography aimed at men and written pornography targeted at women through so-called "spicy" romance novels.

One egregious example Morgan highlights is Sarah J. Maas, whose "A Court of Thorns and Roses" series has become a gateway drug for young women into increasingly explicit content. What begins as a seemingly innocent Beauty and the Beast retelling quickly devolves into graphic sexual encounters between the protagonist and various supernatural beings. Maas's books feature detailed descriptions of sexual acts that would make adult film producers blush, yet they're marketed to teenage girls and shelved in the young adult sections of bookstores.

Morgan points out the deceptive marketing tactics used by publishers to trick unsuspecting readers into consuming explicit content. She provides evidence of how covers are deliberately designed to look innocent while the content inside is anything but. "It is intentionally deceptive," she states, noting how publishers use euphemistic terms like "spicy" and "steamy" to disguise pornographic material.

The situation has deteriorated so far that books like "Morning Glory Milking Farm" now openly feature bestiality themes involving minotaurs and human women in explicitly sexual scenarios. Morgan describes how one woman introduced this content to her husband, treating the graphic sexual material as entertainment rather than recognizing it as the pornographic content it clearly represents.

"It leads to relationship and sexual dysfunction just like video porn," Morgan explains, noting how these novels create "really unrealistic expectations of what a relationship is supposed to look like." The fantasy scenarios depicted in these books – where supernatural beings automatically know how to please women and understand their emotional needs – create impossible standards that real men can never meet.

Perhaps most concerning is how this addiction has become socially acceptable. "It's socially acceptable for women to go on TikTok and brag about reading these books, describe these sex scenes in detail," Morgan observes, contrasting this with how society rightfully stigmatizes male pornography consumption.

The industry has created a double standard where women's pornography addiction is celebrated as "literacy" and "empowerment," while men's consumption of similar content is correctly identified as harmful. This normalization prevents women from recognizing the damage these books are causing to their relationships and mental health.

Morgan's conclusion is both powerful and necessary: "To try to pull unsuspecting women into an addiction that will lead to depression, sexual dysfunction and loneliness is actually the work of Satan." This assessment cuts through the industry's marketing spin to identify the spiritual and psychological damage being inflicted on millions of women.

The transformation of romantic literature from stories about love and relationships into explicit pornographic material represents a cultural catastrophe that's destroying women's ability to form meaningful connections. Morgan's analysis exposes an industry that profits from female sexual dysfunction while hiding behind claims of empowerment and representation.

