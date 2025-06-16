Mel Gibson blasted California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ response to the riots that erupted in Los Angeles about a week ago.

Gibson shared a message with Raymond Arroyo, where he stated, “Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass have already proven their incompetence and poor leadership during the Los Angeles wildfires. Now, as we experience rampant lawlessness and civil unrest, it’s never been more clear. They’re unable to respond effectively and responsibly during calamity.”

He continued, “Whether it’s sheer incompetence or outright malevolence, the reality is stark. California is in a state of turmoil. And I ask my fellow Angelinos, why are Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass still in office? How much of their destructive decision-making masquerading as leadership are we going to tolerate?”

“It’s time to take back our community and our state,” Gibson declared. “And put the power and the privilege in the hands of competent leaders whose goals are to protect us and the way of life this nation was founded upon and promises to offer. That’s all.”

Gibson previously criticized Newsom for his response to the LA wildfires earlier in the year during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience. Gibson said, “In 2019, I think Newsom said, ‘You know, I’m gonna take care of the forests and maintain the forests, and all that stuff.’ He didn’t do anything.”

He added, “I think all our tax dollars probably went for Gavin’s hair gel. I don’t know, but it’s like sad. The place is just on fire.”

After Joe Rogan said Newsom personally ruined the state, Gibson said, “Well, it’s the same team that was up in San Francisco and came down to L.A. and they’re doing what they did in San Francisco. San Francisco’s kind of apocalyptic now. I went there and people, homeless. It’s a mess.”

Additionally, he appeared at a Saving California event in Altadena at the end of February to get Newsom recalled. He said at the event, “We deserve much more and much better, and there is absolutely no adequate excuse the governor or mayor can make for this gross mismanagement and failure to preemptively deal with what they knew was coming.”

“Was it incompetence? Was it indifference, complacency, carelessness? Was it negligence? Absolutely,” he added.

What do you make of Gibson’s comments?

