Military Science Fiction often leans heavily on space battles and futuristic tech, but sometimes, the most compelling stories come from the people inside those ships. That’s exactly what you get with Operation Resolute, the debut novel by Reece Landon and the first entry in his Obsidian Sector trilogy.

The story opens with a powerful hook: Commander Owen Shaw is on trial for mutiny after removing his superior officer during a morally questionable operation. Though cleared of charges, Shaw is reassigned not to a commendation-worthy post, but to the CSS Resolute, a broken-down warship posted in the remote and neglected Obsidian Sector. The ship’s crew is apathetic, the captain is disengaged, and discipline is a distant memory. Shaw’s challenge is one of leadership, not firepower: Can he rebuild the crew’s sense of duty before the sector collapses into chaos? What follows is a slow-burn MilSF tale packed with tension, layered characters, and just enough mystery to keep readers hooked. A colony goes silent. A derelict station explodes. A battleship with no allegiance roams the stars. All signs point to a threat brewing beyond the horizon, and Shaw might be the only one ready to face it.

While the novel isn't overflowing with nonstop combat, its strength lies in the why behind the action. Our protagonist Commander Owen Shaw is principled, scarred, and reluctant to wield authority recklessly. Supporting characters like Lieutenant Octavia Casey and Ensign Noah Jordan add depth to the narrative, bringing different perspectives on duty, prejudice, and what it means to serve. Landon’s writing is sharp and economical. The pacing is tight, and his use of multiple POVs gives the story a sense of scope without slowing the momentum. Surprisingly, this is his first published novel, but you wouldn’t know it. His command of tension, structure, and character arcs speaks to a strong grasp of the genre and its expectations. One of the highlights for me was the setting. The Obsidian Sector feels like the Old West in space - isolated, lawless, and full of potential danger. I’ve got a soft spot for stories where a single character tries to pull order from chaos, especially in a forgotten corner of the galaxy. Shaw’s journey from exile to leader hits that note perfectly.

If you’re a fan of Battlestar Galactica, Voyager, or The Expanse, Operation Resolute fits right into that lineup, but with a fresh voice and its own distinct atmosphere.

You can read Operation Resolute here.

