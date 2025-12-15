Netflix has cast female actress Lola Petticrew, who claims to be non-binary, in its upcoming Assassin’s Creed live-action series.

Netflix announced that Petticrew will co-lead the series opposite Toby Wallace, but shared no other details about her role other than that.

Petticrew does not just identify as so-called “non-binary” but actively campaigns for the disordered and sinful behavior and lifestyle.

Back in 2021, Petticrew told the Irish Independent why she claims to be so-called non-binary, “I just feel like I don’t really buy into the way the world is gendered and I don’t think that I ever really felt like a woman. I sort of saw womanhood as a set of rules that were imposed on me that I had no say in.”

“I think it’s just something that you know. And I always knew. After I came out as queer, it still felt like there was something that wasn’t quite right. And after coming out as non-binary and coming to terms with that, you just feel like yourself,” she added.

Ironically, she then demanded that her newly imposed identity be imposed on others, “I think that what your sexuality and your gender is, is ultimately yours. People don’t have to understand every bit and nuance of my sexuality or gender, that’s fine – all they have to do is respect it.”

More recently, she gave a speech at the Irish Film & Television Academy Awards in February of this year where she claimed both Irish governments “punish trans kids for existing.”

To be clear there is no such thing as a trans kid or trans kids.

If Petticrew has indeed been cast it’s hard to not imagine that not only will the character and the show push this wicked ideology, but she will most definitely use the press tour to do so as well. At the least, it’s another move to normalize this sinful and disordered behavior so people will see it as normal and not bat an eye about it.

As for the show it was originally announced back in October in 2020. It was originally reported that Jeb Stuart was attached as the showrunner, but he departed. In May of this year it was announced that Roberto Patino and David Wiener would be the showrunners. Patino previously worked on Sons of Anarchy, Westworld, and DMZ. Wiener most recently worked on Halo. He also worked on Fear the Walking Dead and Homecoming.

Netflix’s Vice President of Scripted Series Peter Friedlander describes the show as “an epic adventure that both honors the legacy of the Assassin’s Creed franchise and invites longtime fans and newcomers alike to experience the thrill of the Brotherhood as never before.”

Wiener and Patino said in a joint statement, “Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance.”

“But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time,” they added. “And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet.”

The official logline for the series states, “Assassin’s Creed is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

NEXT: James Gunn Confirms ‘Supergirl’ Movie “Really Is An Anti-Hero Story”