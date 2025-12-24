Almost forgot to send out the daily briefing today! Getting ready for Christmas and quite busy around here.
Books
The Daily Wire’s Pendragon Cycle: Can Stephen Lawhead’s Taliesin Work on Television?
The Daily Wire is adapting Stephen Lawhead’s Pendragon Cycle into a seven-episode series titled The Pendragon Cycle: The Rise of Merlin, marking the conservative media company’s first venture into fantasy programming. The series will cover the first two books, Taliesin and Merlin, compressing three generations of Arthurian prehistory into a single seaso…
Comics
Absolute Batman Writer Scott Snyder Lashes Out At YouTube Critic: "He's Not Worth Your Time"
DC Comics has been trying to present a front that everything is fine and that the comic industry is seeing sales growth, while all indicators point to the opposite, aside from a few gimmick marketing outliers. No one has exemplified the face of DC Comics marketing more than Scott Snyder, who is now attacking critics of his Absolute Batman while trying to foster a toxic positivity around comics.