New alleged plot details have been revealed about DC Studios’ upcoming Clayface movie.

The Clayface film, which was written by Doctor Sleep writer and director Mike Flanagan, was announced back in December 2024.

A couple months later and it was announced that James Watkins would direct the film. At the time of that announcement it was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that the movie would center “on a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant, only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay.”

In June it was reported that Tom Rhys Harries had landed the lead role of the film.

Also in June, Flanagan revealed that his script was inspired by the two-episode “Feat of Clay” from Batman: The Animated Series. He told ComicBook.com, “Of course it was. I mean that is the perfect [story]. ‘Feat of Clay,’ Ron Perlman, to me, that’s it. That two-parter knocked me out. The short answer is that is absolutely what inspired my script. That is the world I wanted to live in. Batman: The Animated Series when I was growing up was my Batman. As much as [Michael] Keaton was my Batman, The Animated Series really was my Batman.”

That two episode story introduces Matt Hagen as a disfigured actor who becomes Clayface. He gets involved with corrupt businessman Roland Daggett, who controls the supply of a drug called Renuyu that allows him to restore his appearance. Daggett eventually eventually orders him to assassinate Lucius Fox after Batman begins investigating a payoff to a crooked judge that Daggett tricked Fox into delivering. Batman puts a stop to Hagen’s murder attempt. During the fight, he’s exposed to a vat of Renuyu that transforms him into Clayface.

After becoming Clayface, he seeks revenge against Daggett. However, Batman tracks him down and eventually stops him from carrying out the evil deed overwhelming his psyche with multiple images and voices.

While Flanagan shared those episodes were his inspiration for the script, he also revealed that the script was still being worked on despite James Gunn repeatedly saying he does not greenlight projects until the scripts are finished. Flanagan said, “I don’t know what they’re doing with Clayface. I’m not directing it, and that filmmaker will need to make it their own. I know that they’re doing work on the script. I’m off doing other things now, I really hope it remains true to the spirit of what I wanted it to be. But it’s not my movie, so I’ll be in the audience with you, anxious to see how it comes out.”

Now, a new report from Nexus Point News claims that the film sees Rhys Harries playing Matt Hagen, but will be an “amalgamation of Hagen with Basil Karlo’s backstory.”

Additionally, the outlet revealed that Hagen moves to Hollywood from Gotham in order to escape his troubled past. However, his dreams of making it big are ruined when he’s attacked and maimed.

Hagen eventually comes into contact with an original character for the film, Dr. Caitlin Bates, who run a biotech startup and sees Hagen’s condition as a way to not only grow her company, but cure his condition. She also becomes his love interest. Things will get complicated there given Bates is already engaged to a detective named John who grows suspicious of the relationship between his fiancé and Hagen.

As for the film’s primary antagonist it will be an original crime boss. In fact, outside of Clayface the film is “not set to feature any recognizable DC characters and will primarily consist of original characters in this character driven horror film.”

The movie is set to release on September 11, 2026.

What do you make of these alleged plot details for Clayface?

