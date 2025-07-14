Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
2h

At this point one really has to ask which has become worse - the RE movies or the games.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
1h

Well of course not.

They have to gay it up worse than it is, because...

Because. That's what delusional leftists do. "If we ram it harder down their throats, they'll swallow... eventually."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture