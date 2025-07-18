A leaked trailer for DC Studios upcoming Batman animated film, Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires, depicts Batman as a human-sacrificing pagan fighting the Spanish Conquistadors. In fact, it makes the Joker one of the Conquistadors.

The film was originally announced back in 2022 at Guadalajara International Film Festival by HBO Max Latin America. An official description for the film states, “In the time of the Aztec Empire, Yohualli Coatl — a young Aztec boy — experiences tragedy when his father and village leader, Toltecatzin, is murdered by Spanish Conquistadors. Yohualli escapes to Tenochtitlan to warn King Moctezuma and his high priest, Yoka, of the imminent danger. Using the bat god Tzinacan’s temple as a lair, Yohualli trains with his mentor and assistant, Acatzin, developing equipment and weaponry to confront the Spaniard invasion, protect Moctezuma’s temple, and avenge his father’s death."

A leaked trailer depicts Batman and Catwoman as human-sacrificing pagans who confront the Spanish Conquistadors. Among the ranks of the Spanish are Two-Face and Joker.

It is highly likely that an official trailer for the film will be released at San Diego Comic-Con. DC announced that it will have a one hour panel for the film on Thursday, July 24th.

The company stated, “Join members of the cast and the creative team as they share footage and provide an inside look at how they are bringing the world of Batman into the captivating history and culture of Mesoamerica.

