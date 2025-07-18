CBS announced it is shutting down The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and retiring the entire The Late Show franchise.

Paramount Global co-CEO and CBS CEO George Cheeks alongside CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf made the announcement in a joint statement, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season. We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘The Late Show’ franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television.”

The trio then claimed the decision was financial, “This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

“Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult,” the trio continued. “Stephen has taken CBS late night by storm with cutting-edge comedy, a must-watch monologue and interviews with leaders in entertainment, politics, news and newsmakers across all areas. The show has been #1 in late night for nine straight seasons; Stephen’s comedy resonates daily across digital and social media; and the broadcast is a staple of the nation’s zeitgeist.”

They concluded, “The accomplishments of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert are memorable and significant in performance, quality and stature. With much gratitude, we look forward to honoring Stephen and celebrating the show over the next 10 months alongside its millions of fans and viewers.”

During the most recent episode of the show, Colbert stated, “I want to let you know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May.”

The audience then booed with Colbert responding, “Yeah, I share your feelings. It’s not just the end of our show, but it’s the end of The Late Show on CBS. I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away. And I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners. I’m so grateful to the Tiffany Network for giving me this chair and this beautiful theater to call home. And I’m grateful to you, the audience, who have joined us every night in here, out there, all around the world, Mr. and Mrs. America and all the ships at sea. I’m grateful to share the stage with this band, these artists over here every night. And I am extraordinarily, deeply grateful to the 200 people who work here.”

President Donald Trump reacted to the show getting canceled writing on Truth Social, “I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

Jimmy Kimmel posted a reel to his Instagram Stories writing, “Love you Stephen. F**k you and all your Sheldons CBS.”

As Colbert noted in his announcement, he had a responsibility with the show. As Pope Paul VI noted in Inter Mirifica, he had a responsibility to “adjust [his] economic, political or artistic and technical aspects so as never to oppose the common good. … and “show respect for morality in the duties and takes of [his] craft.”

However, he abdicated that responsibility and spouted all kinds of lies and nonsense for years. One of the most egregious lies he spread was the promotion of the Covid-19 vaccine and its safety despite the significant dangers it could cause such as myocarditis, pericarditis, thrombosis, and various neurological symptoms.

What do you make of CBS shutting down The Late Show?

