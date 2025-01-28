New 'Kingdom Come: Deliverance II' Ad Highlights Female Romantic Interests After Devs Confirmed Game Made Main Character A Sodomite
Warhorse Studios shared a new ad highlighting the game’s female romantic interests after developers for the game confirmed they retconned the main character and made him into a Sodomite.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
On X, Warhorse released the ad stat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.