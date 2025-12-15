The newly announced Stargate showrunner Martin Gero set fan expectations for when the series will likely have its premiere.

In an interview with Dial the Gate, Gero shared it will likely be about 2 years from the beginning of the year so the series won’t likely see a premiere until around 2028.

He said, “We’re starting the writer’s room on the other side of the year. And so these things take about two years give or take. Might be a little shorter, might be a little longer. Hopefully, it’s not longer.”

“Just to set everybody’s expectations, it’s going to be a minute. We wanted to announced early because we didn’t want it to leak. We wanted it to be controlled … and we wanted the fans to hear from us instead of a leak,” he added.

Gero also addressed whether or not the show will follow the current trend of streaming series taking around two years between seasons or if it will follow a more traditional yearly season.

He said, “I think everyone in the entertainment industry from the top down wants to squeeze the time between seasons. We’re all viewers, we love television that’s why we make television. So everyone has that ache and pain. We’ll certainly endeavor everything we can to get those times between seasons down.”

“Again, I’m just focused on making one great season now. Obviously, it’s not a limited series, we want it to be a bunch. But my main concern is just making 10 episodes that everyone’s going to want a second season for,” he added.

However, later in the interview, he backtracked on 10 episodes being set in stone saying, “I think we can talk more about that at a later date.”

This new Stargate show was announced back in November where it was revealed that long-time Stargate producer Joseph Mallozzi and the original SG-1 showrunner Brad Wright are returning as consulting producers.

Mallozzi shared on X that the series “will be the perfect jumping-on point for first-time viewers while, at the same time, honoring the existing past. And the reason for that is because this new series was created by longtime franchise veteran Martin Gero who worked on SG-1, Atlantis and Universe, writing such notable fan favorites as The Storm, The Eye, Duet, First Strike, Be All My Sins Remember’d and many more.”

“Martin has been developing this show for a while now,” Mallozzi continued. “Now I obviously can’t say too much about the content at this point – but I can assure you that it embraces everything that made the original Stargates so great: heart, humor, rich mythology, exploration, action, adventure, compelling/endearing characters, and that overall sense of optimism and fun that made you fall in love with Stargate.”

