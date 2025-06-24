Fantastic Four and The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal continued his trashing of J.K. Rowling describing her as a “bully” and claiming she makes him “sick.”

Pascal previously bashed Rowling for defending the truth that men cannot become women and vice versa back in April. Pascal described Rowling’s behavior as “awful disgusting S**T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior” in a comment on activist Tariq Rauof’s Instagram video encouraging his followers to boycott everything Harry Potter.

He elaborated on those comments in an interview with Karen Valby at Vanity Fair that was designed to promote evil gender ideology, defend Pascal, and attack Rowling.

Pascal told Valby that he briefly felt like “that kid that got sent to the principal’s office a lot for behavioral issues in public schools in Texas feeling scared and thinking, What’d I do?”

However, he seemingly suppressed his conscience and told the outlet, “The one thing that I would say I agonized over a little bit was just, ‘Am I helping? Am I f***ing helping?’ It’s a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected. Listen, I want to protect the people I love. But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me f***ing sick.”

Ironically, these comments come in the wake of Pascal admitting he has no clue what he’s talking about when it comes to social issues. During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival back in May, Pascal was asked about U.S. immigration policy. He answered, “It’s obviously very scary for an actor who participated in a movie to sort of speak to issues like this. It’s far too intimidating a question for me to really address. I’m not informed enough.”

“I want people to be safe and to be protected and I want very much to live on the right side of history,” he continued. “And I’m an immigrant. My parents are refugees from Chile. I, myself, was a refugee. We fled a dictatorship. I was privileged enough to grow up in the U.S. And after asylum in Denmark. And if it weren’t for that I don’t know what would have happened to us. And so I stand by those protections always. I’m too afraid of your question I hardly remember what it was.”

Despite admitting he’s not informed enough, Pascal has repeatedly weighed in on social issues. Recently, he shared a New York Times Opinion video by Masha Gessen that claims the United States is a “secret police state.”

He’s also compared supporters of President Donald Trump to Nazis and Confederates.

What do you make of Pascal’s latest attack on J.K. Rowling?

