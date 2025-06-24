Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SK's avatar
SK
1h

Disobedient women are witches. Wait, no, they are whores. Wait, no, they are bitches. Wait, no, they are prudes. Wait, no, they are TERFs. Oh, how times have not changed...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
2h

Awful leftists fighting each other is great to see.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture