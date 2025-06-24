The X-Men franchise is often celebrated as a parable of inclusion, a story in which those born different must endure the fear and rejection of the world. It is praised for advancing themes of civil rights, tolerance, and what our age likes to call "diversity." But this reading is spiritually deceptive. It accepts the stated moral of the story without examining the actual moral structure that drives it. Beneath its noble rhetoric, the X-Men mythos is not about justice or misunderstood beauty. It is about autonomy. It is about pride. It is about worship of the self.

The mutant allegory is not a metaphor for the imago Dei, nor is it a defense of human dignity. It is a liturgy of identity: self-willed, self-defined, and self-exalted. It is the fantasy of godhood without submission, an assertion of identity that rejects the grace of God which alone grants true and lasting personhood in Christ. It is a glory that rejects the God who alone is worthy. And like Babel, it is many voices rising together in defiance, not harmony.

I. Identity as Rebellion: The Lie Beneath the Metaphor

Most mutants do not seek to be restored and the rare exceptions only do because their powers are deemed too dangerous. But even good mutants like the X-Men themselves demand recognition and rights not as a plea for reconciliation but as an imposition of forced inclusivity. They engage in peaceful protest and call for systemic reform, yet their claims rest on the presupposition that the existing authorities (mostly non-mutants) are inherently oppressive, violent, or authoritarian in their treatment of “the other.” This worldview echoes much of contemporary progressive discourse that dismisses opposition as reactionary, extremist, or tyrannical, thereby shutting down genuine conversation and framing resistance to authority as wholly legitimate.

In the biblical worldview, personhood is received, not asserted. We are not self-authored. We are creatures, shaped by the Creator’s word, bound to His design, and accountable to His judgment. But in the X-Men universe, the self is sovereign. Mutations are not weaknesses to be healed or gifts to be stewarded. They are banners of personal divinity.

This mirrors the modern cult of identity. Sexual orientation, gender self-definition, ethnic grievance, and expressive autonomy are not seen as aspects of fallen humanity to be redeemed. They are seen as sacred truths, irreducible and unquestionable. And just as the mutant finds strength in being despised, so too does the modern identity-claimant find righteousness in being rejected. Victimhood becomes virtue. Pride becomes sanctified.

What the world calls "diversity" is simply the fragmentation of man into his own image. It is the multiplication of idols. It is not beautiful. It is Babel.

II. No Peace Without Lordship

Romans 1 reveals the true root of the world’s dysfunction: not ignorance, but suppression of the truth in unrighteousness. Mutants in the X-Men universe are not portrayed as fellow sinners. They are never in need of repentance. They are, by default, righteous and thus, those who fear them are unrighteous. The possibility of mutual sin, and thus mutual reconciliation, is ruled out. One side is pure; the other, corrupt.

That is why peace never comes. To reconcile would require submission. It would require admitting that difference does not sanctify, and that identity alone does not justify. But in a world where the self is god, repentance is impossible. Grace is offensive. The cross is folly.

The X-Men are trapped in an endless struggle because the writers (like the characters) will not bow. They need the conflict. It feeds their sense of moral clarity. It gives structure to their gospel of grievance. It replaces the unity of the Spirit with the solidarity of the excluded.

III. Pain as Sacrament: The Self as God

The false religion of the X-Men becomes clear: Normatively, the law is not God's Word, but personal trauma. Situationally, the world is not created and fallen, but divided into oppressors and oppressed. Existentially, the self is not a sinner, but a victim whose suffering validates their authority.

In this new gospel, pain replaces atonement. Being wounded (oppressed for being a mutant) is your justification. To be harmed is to be holy. Therefore, peace is not only unnecessary, it is betrayal. Forgiveness would dissolve the very thing that gives the self meaning.

Writers who participate in this story are not neutral observers. Many of them inject their own ideological grievances into the narrative, turning the world into a sermon for their own glory. They weaponize fiction to normalize resentment. In doing so, they offer their readers a false gospel: "You are not the problem. The world around you is the problem. You are the solution to both the world and to yourself."

IV. The Case of Nightcrawler: Faith Beneath Identity

Some may point to the character of Nightcrawler, a Roman Catholic mutant, as evidence that the X-Men narrative does not reject Christianity. But this is not the defense people assume it to be. Nightcrawler's faith does not shape his identity; his identity shapes his faith. Allegorically, Christianity becomes one among many chosen identities and not the exclusive and supreme truth by which all other identities must be judged.

Nightcrawler’s Catholicism is presented as an ornament of personality, not a declaration of lordship. His mutant givenness is the immovable foundation. His theology, his cross, even his priesthood are refracted through that lens. But God has not given man the option to place Him second. The first commandment stands: "You shall have no other gods before Me."

So the question remains: Is the God of Scripture primary or secondary for Nightcrawler? The narrative answers this for us. Christianity is tolerated so long as it functions in harmony with the god of identity. But when conflict arises, identity wins. Allegorically, then, Nightcrawler’s religion is not a rebuke to the narrative. It is proof of how deep the narrative’s idolatry runs that even worship can be colonized by selfhood.

V. The Gospel They Refuse

The gospel of Christ is clear: all have sinned. All need grace. There is no righteousness apart from Christ, no identity that can stand before God without the blood of the Lamb. Ephesians 2:14 says that Christ is our peace, not our politics, not our pride, not our identity markers. He alone breaks the dividing wall.

But the X-Men refuse that gospel. They want salvation without a Savior, vindication without humility, exaltation without God. They want resurrection, but will not die. And so their story remains what it is: a closed circuit of wrath, grievance, and self-glory.

Until the mutant repents, until identity bends the knee to the cross, peace will remain a fantasy. The utopia they seek will remain a tower of pride, built in vain. Yet Christ’s kingdom alone offers true reconciliation, breaking down dividing walls and calling sinners from every tribe and tongue to a new, unified identity in Him. Only by His grace can the scattered voices be gathered into harmony, and the Lord who will not share His glory with another be rightly worshiped.

