Prometheus Award-Winning Sci-Fi Author Questions Whether Hollywood's Writer Demographic Shift To Female Minorities Is Responsible For Low Quality Films
Many have questioned why Hollywood seemed to take such a radical turn in the mid-2010s to push the diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda above storytelling. Now, Prometheus Award-winning sci-fi author Travis J.I. Corcoran posits whether a demographic shift toward female screenwriters in Hollywood might be to blame for the lack of quality.
Over the last…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.