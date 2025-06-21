Rob Wiethoff, the voice actor for John Marston admitted to misleading fans after he claimed he had exciting news that he could not reveal.

During a recent stream where he was playing Red Dead Redemption II, Wiethoff said, “I got such exciting news. I can’t share it with you right now. It’s absolutely killing me. By the end of this week, hopefully sooner – not as soon as tomorrow, but definitely before Friday. Oh, my goodness! The news that I have to share, and I won’t be the only one sharing it, I cannot wait for you to know what’s going on.”

“And that’s all I can say,” he continued. “That’s all I can think about right now. You will know soon enough. I am so excited, I truly cannot think about anything else, especially playing this game, other than I want to tell you something so bad.”

READ: Transfiguration Without Transcendence - Why 'Stellar Blade' is Trans Coded

However, during a workout stream, he admitted he misled people. He said, “I possibly misled some people when I announced that I have something to announce that I can’t talk about right now. Just please recognize. And I know that you know this, but let me remind you, I guess. I do not make announcements for Rockstar Games. We all know that. I’m just reminding you. I do not make announcements for Rockstar Games. Rockstar Games makes announcements for Rockstar Games. And they don’t use me to do that. So please know that.”

“And, again, I still think that a lot of you are going to be really excited about this news, absolutely. Also, I can’t share it with you yet. And I’m so sorry. But I truly am that excited. That’s all I’m gonna say about that for now,” he concluded.

What do you make of Wiethoff’s comments?

NEXT: The Parasitic Metaphysics of Transhumanism - 'Stellar Blade' and the Struggle Over Being