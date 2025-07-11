Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
38m

Good call. If he doesn't want wokeness Zaslav should fire Gunn next.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
zee's avatar
zee
43m

Gunns supes film is bombing in theatres realtime and these fags think they're gonna get a chance to introduce a super-nig? No fam, people will reject that faggotry out right. No one wants a Super-Nigger. Period.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture