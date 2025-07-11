A new report alleges that Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped a woke race-swapped Superman script from critical race theory activist Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Ben Fritz at The Wall Street Journal reported that in 2022, Zaslav “dismissed as too woke a script being written by Ta-Nehisi Coates about a Black Superman in the civil rights era, according to people familiar with the matter.”

However, he noted the film has not been completely scrapped adding, “Gunn and Safran could still try to make the movie in the future, some of the people added.”

READ: Johnny Depp Provides New Details On How Warner Bros. Removed Him From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

The Coates film was initially announced back in February 2021 with Deadline reporting that it had “confirmed that author Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing a Superman reboot feature for Warner Bros and DC, which J.J. Abrams is producing under his Bad Robot label.”

Coates confirmed his involvement telling Shadow and Act, “To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor. I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.”

Abrams added, “There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity.”

Then Warner Bros. Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich praised, “Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Between the World and Me opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world. We’re confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel.”

In April 2022, it was rumored that the film would use Superman’s alien nature as an allegory for racism. Scooper GeoPanda24 stated, “It’s not about a black superman being a victim of racism, rather it uses Superman’s alien heritage as a parallel to racism. They are, however going through with colorblind casting.”

READ: 'Love Island' Star Cierra Ortega Admits Peacock Canceled Her For Old Social Media Posts And Claims "This Is Something That Absolutely Deserved Punishment"

However, a rumor in June 2023 claimed the film was scrapped.

Matt McGloin at Cosmic Book News also concurred saying, “I think it was axed a while ago. Was told that last year at Comic Con.”

READ: Pedro Pascal Claims So-Called Transgenders Would Protect Humanity A Week After A Trans Activist Was Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Raping 12-Year-Old

However, James Gunn has repeatedly said the film is still in development and even described it as an “exciting movie.”

He told Gizmodo at the end of April 2023, “That’s an exciting movie. I know that Chantal Nong, who is the executive on that project, is extremely excited about it. So if it comes in and it’s great, which I haven’t read the script, and if the timing is right, that could absolutely happen. That’s totally unrelated. It would be an Elseworlds tale like Joker.”

Additionally, in January 2024 he confirmed it was still in development.

What do you make of this report?

NEXT: Former Superman Actor Dean Cain Says James Gunn's Immigrant Comments Will Hurt 'Superman's' Box Office Grosses