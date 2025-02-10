Report: Woke 'Wonder Woman' Video Game Might Never Release As Entire Project Was Rebooted And Costs Exceed $100 Million
A new report alleges that Monolith Productions’ Wonder Woman video game, which was announced back in 2021, might never release to market.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This latest report comes from Jason Schreier at Bloomberg who reported the game “was…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.