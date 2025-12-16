The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrested Nick Reiner, the son of Rob and Michele Reiner, for murdering his parents.

In a press release, the LAPD stated, “Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) announce the arrest of Nick Reiner, following the murder of Robert and Michele Reiner.”

The police then shared details about the investigation. First, they were called to investigate a death in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue. Upon arriving they identified Robert and Michele Reiner as victims and an initial homicide investigation was conducted. The results of that initial investigation determined that they were indeed the “victims of homicide” and that “Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Robert and Michele Reiner, was responsible for their deaths.”

The police then shared that they located and arrested Reiner at 9:15 p.m. and “he was booked for murder and remains in custody with no bail.”

It was previously reported by People that the Reiner’s daughter Romy discovered her parents dead and contacted police. The outlet also shared that “multiple sources close to the family [informed them] that Nick killed his parents.”

TMZ also initially reported that Rob and Nick got into a “very loud argument” while attending a Christmas party hosted by Conan O’Brien on Saturday night.

NEXT: George Clooney Declares He Won’t Kiss Girls On Screen Any More