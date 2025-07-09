Author Rod Dreher, who wrote The Benedict Option: A Strategy for Christians in a Post-Christian Nation, made it abundantly clear that he does not believe that wokeness is over.

In an interview with Pints with Aquinas host Matt Fradd, Dreher said, “Some conservatives I follow online who are like, ‘Well, Trump’s in power. Wokeness is over.’ Oh, no it’s not.”

He was then asked by Fradd what the state of wokeness in America today. Dreher answered, “Well, it’s received, finally, some strong push back. Thank God. But it took so long for this stuff to burrow into all the institutions. They’re not going to give up easily.”

“Because you have to also realize that this is illiberal liberalism, illiberal leftism. They don’t think that they’re fighting people who are just opponents. They think they are fighting the enemy, who are evil. You don’t just compromise with evil,” Dreher continued. “I think that this is our last chance really.”

READ: Black Fetish Tattoos And The Illusion of Neutrality

Dreher is right in observing that with President Trump’s election that wokeness is finally seeing some strong push back. He’s outlawed DEI in the federal government and instructed various agencies to begin investigations into companies who have not only created but enacted illegal DEI policies.

Additionally, he’s begun working to get men out of women’s sports and is actively opposing transgender ideology.

However, hospitals are still offering body mutilation surgeries to those who have embraced gender ideology. In Hollywood, Marvel Studios just released its wokest TV show yet in Ironheart that promotes gender ideology. Marvel Comics writer Gail Simone recently promised she would be including more LGBTQ+ allegories in her current run of Uncanny X-Men.

Cancel culture is still alive and going strong as well. Just recently reality star Cierra Ortega was canceled from Love Island USA for using the term “chinky” to describe her own face about a decade ago.

READ: As Children Are Mutilated In The Name Of Gender Ideology, X-Men Writer Gail Simone Claims Critics Of This Evil Are In "A Cult Masquerading As A Social Movement"

Just today, it’s being reported that Austin Fire Chief Joel G. Baker prioritized diversity goals after he was accused of not sending advance teams to Texas’ flood ravaged Kerr County. The Post Millennial reports that one of Baker’s goals upon becoming fire chief in 2020 was “really to increase the diversity at the Austin Fire Department. It needs to reflect more of the community we serve because I believe the youth of Austin and our youth in general, you will be what you see those young African American, young Latinos, people in the Asian community or LGBT community, if they see more firefighter that look like them, they will want to choose the Austin Fire Department as a career as well."

Additionally, Dr. Andrew Fox, a former volunteer chaplain with the Austin Fire Department is suing Baker and the City of Austin after he was fired from his job for sharing his religious views on his personal blog.

Woke did not die because President Trump was elected. It is still here and it will remain until it is forcibly purged. Dr. Edward Feser explains it must “be treated the way we treat Nazism, segregationism, and other ideas that are inherently destructive of basic social cohesion – as something to be purged altogether from school curricula, government, and other institutions, as well as from respectable discourse. The state, therefore, not only should not favor it, but should not even be neutral about it. Rather, governments ought actively to work to extirpate wokeness from any and all institutions over which they have any power or influence. Since such a purge is precisely what the woke intend for the non-woke, this policy yields just deserts as well as society’s self-preservation.”

What do you make of Dreher’s observation?

NEXT: Failed 'Star Trek' Actor Stacey Abrams Posits Crackpot Theory That President Trump Plans To End All Elections And Turn The United States Into An Autocracy