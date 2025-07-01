Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
5h

H-wood follows a pattern. Good first season, message second season, DEI dump third season, and if the show manages to limp to a fourth, it is pure destruction of everything from the first season.

This is the formula of "creativity" in H-wood.

Stop consuming it, or it will never go away.

