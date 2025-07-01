A new rumor claims that Lucasfilm has a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi in development.

This rumor comes from scooper Daniel Richtman, who claims, “A second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is in development at Lucasfilm.”

If indeed this rumor is true, it appears that Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor has succeeded in his campaign to get a second season off the ground. In February 2024 during an appearance at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, McGregor instructed attendees to write Disney to approve a second season.

McGregor said, “It was originally going to be a movie and, you know, I’ve often thought, ‘Well, should it have been a movie?’ But I kind of think it’s kind of great we did it that way and it’s a longer story. And hopefully it’s more satisfying as a result. We got more time to weave a story.”

He then added, “I just hope we can do another one. Can everyone write to Disney? I’ll give you some email addresses at the end. It’ll just say, ‘Dear Disney, let’s have another. Let’s a have a bit more of Obi-Wan Kenobi please.’

READ: As 'Ironheart' Bombs On Disney+, James Gunn Teases Live-Action Nubia Appearance In The DCU

The series was not received all that well. On Rotten Tomatoes it has a poor 61% on the Popcornmeter, which was previously called the Audience Score.

On IMDb, it has a 7.0 out of 10 from a little over a quarter of a million ratings.

As far as viewership it performed worse than The Mandalorian Season 2, Loki, and WandaVision. Nielsen reported the show’s first three episodes garnered 958 million minutes viewed. The week the show’s finale aired, it only brought in 860 million minutes and was best by Netflix’s Stranger Things and Umbrella Academy.

The week after the show’s finale aired, it was no longer on Nielsen’s top 10 list falling below Ozark’s 330 million minutes viewed.

READ: Report: Greta Gerwig's 'The Chronicles Of Narnia' Production Start Delayed To Fall

The show was simply not good. It lacked respect for Star Wars canon and continuity and also had some mind-numbingly dumb ideas such as having Kenobi attempt to smuggle a young Leia Organa out of an Imperial fortress by having her hide underneath his cloak. This idea was even mocked by Vivien Lyra Blair, who played young Leia. She said at Star Wars Celebration 2023, “I remember the scene where I was in the the coat. I was inside the Imperial officer’s coat and I kept poking my head out to look around at the set and he kept trying to push me back in, and it was really funny.”

“I kept just saying, ‘How is anyone believing that this random lump inside this guy’s coat is just normal? How is this happening?’ But it was a lot of fun,” she added.

If this rumor is true, one can only imagine just how terrible a second season will be given the first one already set the bar so low.

What do you make of this rumor?

NEXT: 'The Chosen' Creator Claims Show Is Doing "Something Very Special And Unprecedented" For Crucifixion

