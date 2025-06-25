A new rumor alleges that Rachel Zegler will play Maria in a new stage play of the Sound of Music.

This rumor comes from Baz Bamigboye at Deadline who reports that following Zegler’s run as Eva Perón in London West End production of Evita she could play Maria in The Sound of Music. He writes, “There’s intense talk of Zegler playing the Julie Andrews part in The Sound of Music at Lincoln Center.”

However, he notes this is not confirmed, “But, hold on to the ‘Do-re-mi’ of it all, that’s not in any shape or form confirmed.”

This rumor comes just three days before Zegler implied to i-D that she’s been blackballed by Hollywood and chose to return to theater of her own volition.

Zegler said, “I came back [to theater] on my own volition, which is just crazy.”

“I’m the type of person that can only be bored for, like, two weeks,” she continued. “After Romeo + Juliet closed, I was doing the odd press here and there for Snow White, and was sitting there for a bit going, ’What am I supposed to do?’”

She went on to share that she took the role of Perón because this opportunity might not happen in the future, “I think the reality of being a woman in this industry, as archaic as it seems, is asking yourself, ’When will I get the chance again? By the time it comes back again, I may be considered aged out.”

Additionally, Zegler indicated that her support for Palestine might be her downfall. She said, “My compassion has no boundaries, is really what it is, and my support for one cause does not denounce any others. That’s always been at the core of who I am as a person. It’s the way I was raised.”

“There are obviously things that are at stake by being outspoken, but nothing is worth innocent lives. My heart doesn’t have a fence around it, and if that is considered my downfall? There are worse things,” she added.

Furthermore, she revealed she discussed her career being over with her West Side Story co-star Mike Faist, “I talked to him on the phone, and we’d be like, ‘Well, that’s it!’”

What do you make of this rumor?

