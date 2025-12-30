Shawn Levy, one of the directors for Stranger Things as well as the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter film, explained why he believes that the cringe scene in Season 5 Episode 7 that depicts Will as a homosexual is “incredibly important.”

In “Chapter Seven: The Bridge, the character of Will Byers declares he does not like girls and that he’s a homosexual.

In an interview with Collider, Levy described this as an “incredibly important scene” after Collider’s Steven Weintraub slobbered all over it saying, “One of the most important scenes of the series doesn't involve any action. It's Will telling everyone that he doesn't like girls and it is such an important scene on so many levels because a, it's him coming out to his friends, but b, it's a scene where a character is coming out essentially to the world due to the popularity of this show and how many millions upon millions of people are gonna watch this scene and possibly have their lives impacted because they've come to love Will. It might be the first person that they are sort of friends with, if you will. Talk a little bit about who actually directed this scene and the importance of getting this scene 100% right.”

Levy responded saying, “I share everything you just said. I think it is an incredibly important scene and I think that it feels really gratifying to put a scene like this in the world knowing it will connect with millions of people around the world. It was a scene that the Duffers nailed on the page early. It was always a home run piece of writing, and I talked about and rehearsed a bit with Noah [Schnapp] in advance of him shooting it because he was prepping and sweating that scene for months advanced because it was always so clearly important and also so clearly authentic and important to him for obvious reasons.”

“And so we worked a bit on the material, but the Duffers directed that scene and Noah delivers, but I think the unsung heroes of that scene, which is magnificent, are all of the other characters,” he continued. “When I first watched the cut of that scene, I wasn't surprised that Noah knocked me out, but I was surprised by how moved I was by Charlie and Sadie [Sink] and Maya [Hawke] and all of the listeners and the love and empathy that they convey in their faces as the characters listened but also as the actors listened to their friend Noah who we've all known since he was 11-years-old.”

“So, to me, that scene was sort of a perfect crucible of this Stranger Things ethos, which is, yeah, it's a job, yes, it's a TV series, but these connections and these feelings and themes — they're real, and they're part of our real lives and that ends up on screen too,” he concluded.

Weintraub and Levy’s comments here are an admission that not only are they, but these movie and TV institutions are indeed attempting to groom children into this disordered, wicked, and monstrous lifestyles that are contrary to the common good.

Given this, governments have every right to ban this episode and show. Pope Paul VI makes this clear in Inter Mirifica, “the same public authority, which legitimately concerns itself with the health of the citizenry, is obliged, through the promulgation and careful enforcement of laws, to exercise a fitting and careful watch lest grave damage befall public morals and the welfare of society through the base use of these media. Such vigilance in no wise restricts the freedom of individuals or groups, especially where there is a lack of adequate precaution on the part of those who are professionally engaged in using these media.”

He declared, “Special care should be taken to safeguard young people from printed matter and performances which may be harmful at their age.”

