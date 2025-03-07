The Ultimates by Deniz Camp continues to be an identity politics cesspool as the new issue #10 implies anyone who used The Punisher symbol is an American Nazi, with this universe having the symbol used by Red Skull.

Deniz Camp has nearly destroyed Jonathan Hickman’s Ultimate Marvel Universe with his relentless political messaging inserted into The Ultimates.

Camp is a Marvel diversity hire known for his extremist left-wing politics. In the second issue, Camp introduced one of Marvel’s most hated diversity token characters in America Chavez into the book to be the hero they need to save everyone. Then came the race and gender replacements, with The Hulk replaced by a Polynesian woman who lectured the Ultimates on white colonialism.

The anti-white sentiment ramped up in issue #5 when Deniz Camp introduced a new Hawkeye, another gender and race replacement, who’s a Native American with they/them pronouns, unclear whether the character is truly a man or a woman

.Ultimates #1 debuted at the top of the ICV2 sales charts in June 2024, but it quickly fell to #23 on the charts by issue #8 releasing in January. Fans have all but given up on the hype of The Ultimates, the book whose original namesake by Mark Millar was the basis for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the original Avengers movie.

Now, Marvel’s revealed that the upcoming issue #10 will attack the legacy of The Punisher and his logo further than they already have by turning the symbol into one of American Nazis under the command of Red Skull.

This symbolism by Camp is par for the course of his leftist ideology, as Marvel has been in a near panic over The Punisher logo being used by the right and police as a symbol of law & order after the destructive Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots where the government seemed paralyzed in efforts to act to protect ordinary citizens.

Because of this, Marvel canceled The Punisher, and killed the character Frank Castle in a Jason Aaron run meant to humiliate the whole concept of the character, redoing the iconic logo to make a political statement.

With Ultimates #10, the political statement has been amped up further by Camp, who is implying right as part of Red Skull’s American Nazis as he delves back into the situation again. He even makes Captain America say a cringe-wrothy statement as he goes off mission to tackle them as he says, “Nazis are always the priority.”

They even bring in US Agent John Walker into the Ultimate Universe as a fascist working for the Red Skull in another insult to a patriotic character through Marvel Comics.

If that weren’t enough to beat readers over the head with his extremist political messages, he makes sure you understand when he has literally Hitler burning alive to open up the book, apart from the attack on The Punisher’s iconic image.

Marvel Comics seems to hate the character of The Punisher and wants to ruin Frank Castle’s legacy at every turn. Meanwhile, Deniz Camp keeps pushing the extreme leftist line in his comics that are being met with declining sales.

When will Marvel Comics stop insulting regular Americans who respect law & order with this kind of imagery in Ultimates #10? Leave a comment and let us know.

