Ubisoft has reacted to Assassin’s Creed: Shadows leaking to the internet with a post urging gamers to “stay in the shadows” and not look at the game.

Nothing seems to go right for Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed: Shadows since gamers found out that the main protagonist would be Yasuke, a black man Samurai making a historically inaccurate game.

Last week, t…