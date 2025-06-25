Wonderfilled games might have hit a new low for the tabletop RPG industry as they’ve taken to X to brag about their new game that imagines a world without white people.

Wonderfilled Games, founded in 2018 in Orlando, Florida, and now based in Wisconsin, is a creative studio with a mission stating its desire for an innovative approach to immersive storytelling and role-playing experiences. Led by founder Stephen E. Dinehart IV, a former Universal Studios designer, the company has come out with the system GiantLands, a science-fantasy tabletop RPG launched in 2021.

Set in a post-apocalyptic Earth where ancient Sigils and ley lines hold immense power, GiantLands blends strategic gameplay with rich narrative, allowing players to shape destinies in a world of giants, mutants, and more. The game, developed with industry legends like James M. Ward and Gary Gygax Jr., earned praise for its dynamic d100 system and open-ended storytelling, with a successful Kickstarter campaign raising over 3000% of its goal. It sounded like it was going to be a good independent RPG. However, their X account revealed they’ve fallen prey to identity politics, revealing a darker side to the setting of GiantLands filled with anti-white racism.

It started with a reply to a tweet saying, “always calling black women aggressive and assertive but never hear us when we speak softly . what’s the science behind that?” that was going viral on X.

Wonderfilled used the comment to self-promote based on identity politics virtue signaling, “Malcolm X had it right. "The most neglected person in America is the Black woman." It's one reason we feature a ethically mixed black woman on the cover of our first Giantlands book, which takes place in a future North America.”

The company quote tweeted itself to try to get engagement, saying, “In fact we worked a lot with Larry Elmore, Steve Once, and Jeff Dee to make the art for GiantLands more representative and inclusive. The premise? What if in the future there were no white people? James Ward loved it too. Larry always tried to sneak in people of color into his TSR art, though he was often denied his attempts to make D&D less white. So we decolonized the RPG, and made a future where the USA and white people don't exist.”

After receiving pushback from the gaming community, largely comprised of white males who are constantly erased in RPGs. The company doubled down in comments, citing the mainstream industry telling white people their destiny is to be replaced, “Sadly it was picked up by bigots and attacked online as the opposite. In fact some reviewers accused us of having no people of color at all. In fact it was inspired by this 1993 issue of @TIME ‘The New Face of America: How Immigrants are Shaping the World's First Multicultural Society’. A society now being destroyed by the most powerful criminals the world has ever known.”

The result was a lot of pushback, which was then met with derision and name-calling from the unprofessional account manager at Wonderfilled, attacking RPG fans and their core audience to try to make their political points.

They even doubled down to an extreme saying, “White people don't exist. It's a fantasy. A Nazi fantasy.”

One can see that these people are completely deranged. Does this sell RPGs to the tabletop community? Leave a cmment and let us know.

