Naughty Dog Studio Head and Head of Creative Neil Druckmann announced he will no longer be working on HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us after Season 2 saw a huge decline in the show’s ratings.

According to US TVDB, The Last of Us ratings peaked in Season 1 with 1.083 million tuning in to watch the seventh episode. It eventually finished the season with 1.04 million tuning in. The first episode brought in 588,000.

With the premiere of Season 2, the show’s ratings fell to 938,000. It posted a low of 643,000 for the second episode and eventually finished the season with 680,000. That’s a decline of 27.5% from the premiere to the finale.

Samba TV also indicated a massive ratings collapse in Season 2. The data tracking firm shared that The Last of Us was only up 1% over White Lotus “at the same point in its run, but a sharp drop from the 64% lead it held at premiere.”

Now, Druckmann and Naughty Dog announced that Druckmann will no longer be working on the HBO show. Druckmann stated, “I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in The Last of Us on HBO. With work completed on season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative.”

He added, “Co-creating the show has been a career highlight. It’s been an honor to work alongside Craig Mazin to executive produce, direct, and write on the last two seasons. I’m deeply thankful for the thoughtful approach and dedication the talented cast and crew took to adapting The Last of Us Part I and the continued adaptation of The Last of Us Part II.”

