A new report alleges that The Walt Disney Company axed LGBTQ+ themes and propaganda in Pixar’s latest release Elio.

Elio, which was directed by Adrian Molina, Madeline Sharafian, and Domee Shi recently hit theaters on June 20th and quickly became a box office loser. The film only grossed $20.8 million in its opening weekend and has only earned a total of $41.9 million domestically and just $30.3 million internationally for a global gross of $72.3 million.

Now, a new report from Ryan Gajewski at The Hollywood Reporter claims the film was originally supposed to push LGBTQ+ propaganda. “According to multiple insiders who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, Elio was initially portrayed as a queer-coded character, reflecting original director Adrian Molina’s identity as an openly gay filmmaker. Other sources say that Molina did not intend the film to be a coming out story, as the character is 11. But either way, this characterization gradually faded away throughout the production process as Elio became more masculine following feedback from leadership.”

Gajewski claims that Disney executives cut Elio’s affection for environmentalism and fashion as well as a scene in his bedroom that suggested he was gay and had a “male crush.”

One anonymous Pixar artist confirmed that the intention was to depict the child as a homosexual, “It was pretty clear through the production of the first version of the film that [studio leaders] were constantly sanding down these moments in the film that alluded to Elio’s sexuality of being queer.”

This artist also shared, “Suddenly, you remove this big, key piece, which is all about identity, and Elio just becomes about totally nothing. The Elio that is in theaters right now is far worse than Adrian’s best version of the original.”

Another anonymous Pixar employee also stated, “Elio was just so cute and so much fun and had so much personality, and now he feels much more generic to me.”

Former Pixar assistant editor Sarah Ligatich, who was also part of Pixar’s LGBTQ+ propaganda group PixPRIDE, told Gajewski, “I was deeply saddened and aggrieved by the changes that were made.”

Additionally, she claimed a number of people departed the project due to the changes that executives made, “The exodus of talent after that cut was really indicative of how unhappy a lot of people were that they had changed and destroyed this beautiful work.”

This report comes in the wake of a previous one regarding Inside Out 2 that claimed Disney instructed leadership to make the film’s main protagonist Riley “less gay.” IGN’s Alex Stedman claimed last September, “The apparent hesitance to touch on LGBTQ themes and storylines in particular affected Inside Out 2’s development, according to several of our sources. Multiple people recall hearing about continuous notes to make Riley, the main character of both Inside Out movies, come across as ‘less gay,’ leading to numerous edits that ramped up around September 2023 after the resolution of the WGA strike.”

In 2022, it was also made apparent to the public that Pixar had been taken over by LGBTQ+ propagandists when the company’s employees penned an open letter to Disney leadership expressing their anger that The Walt Disney Company was not opposing a bill that banned LGBTQ+ propaganda in Florida schools aimed at children in kindergarten through third grade.

As part of the letter the employees stated, “We are calling on Disney leadership to immediately withdraw all financial support from the legislators behind the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, to fully denounce this legislation publicly, and to make amends for their financial involvement. While signing on to donate to the HRC is a step in the correct direction, the shareholder meeting on Wednesday made it clear that this is not enough. Throughout the shareholder meeting, Disney did not take a hard stance in support of the LGBTQIA+ community, they instead attempted to placate “both sides” – and did not condemn hateful messages shared during the question and answer portion of the meeting. This is not what it means to “unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities.”

The employees also alleged that Disney had “shaved down” LGBTQ+ propaganda from their films, “We at Pixar have personally witnessed beautiful stories, full of diverse characters, come back from Disney corporate reviews shaved down to crumbs of what they once were. Nearly every moment of overtly gay affection is cut at Disney’s behest, regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar. Even if creating LGBTQIA+ content was the answer to fixing the discriminatory legislation in the world, we are being barred from creating it. Beyond the ‘inspiring content’ that we aren’t even allowed to create, we require action.”

