Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJ's avatar
AJ
21m

Sure, sounds fun on paper, but we can't trust Druckmann to not fill it with lesbians and anti-religious claptrap.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
21m

Remember that this came out right before the inauguration. Note how the extended scene does not fit the action scene at the end.

They feel hastily tacked together.

Bald 4B statement against Trump, in time for the inauguration.

This is Naughty Dog.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture