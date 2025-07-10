An alleged leak claims to share more details about Naughty Dog’s upcoming game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Following the release of the first trailer for the game back in December Naughty Dog Studio Head and Head of Creative Neil Druckmann revealed a brief synopsis for the game in a blog post, “Intergalactic stars our newest protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. In fact, anyone who’s flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit.”

READ: BioWare To Shut Down 'Anthem' In January 2026

A couple day after this post and the trailer release, a 4Chan leak claimed to share significant plot details for the game. The leaker shared that “the player character Jordan, was a member of ‘The Five Aces’ a band of notorious criminals. The leader, Luis (Tony Dalton) disappeared without a trace, causing the Five to drift apart. The reason for Jordan’s shaved head, the absurd reaction to which [Naughty Dog] fully expected, is to serve the hiding of her identity, as she is a wanted criminal. Jordan works as a bounty hunter purely as a means to find her former partners, Particularly Luis, who she sees as a father figure.”

He continued, “Kumail Nanjiani plays Colin, the comic relief of the crew. The tutorial and opening mission is on Sempiria’s moon, leading to Jordan chasing Colin into space. An important note from the leak is that there will be no space combat, the aforementioned segment is a cutscene. As they fly into Sempiria’s atmosphere, an EMP wave disables both ships, leading them to crash in different locations.”

“The bulk of the game is described as an ‘open world Uncharted mixed with Sci-Fi elements’. The majority of enemy combatants are AI driven machines, but with a wide variety of types. Melee, ranged, and even vehicle combat are in the game. The base of operations in the game is your crashed ship, which can be customized. As you find each member of your old crew, they will join you on the ship (with seamless interactions depending on the day/night cycle, think RDR2) in your search for Luis,” it states.

The leak went on, “The gist of the plot is that Luis sent a message to all members of the Five, excluding Jordan, to meet him on the planet. They were specifically instructed to come alone, and not to mention this to the other members. Once 3 members of the crew (besides Luis) join you, the game takes a hard turn. An underground dwelling race of “aliens,” known as Sempirians, kidnap Jordan’s teammates. The ship, with all its decorations and customization, is destroyed. Inspired by ME2’s Collectors event.

As for the Sempirians, he revealed, “The Sempirians resemble humans with some notable differences, including the ability to sprout large insect legs that allow them to scale walls, as well as night vision. With more of a survival horror shift, you make your way through underground tunnels to try and save your crew.”

“Eventually you reach where they are held, where it is revealed Luis is preparing to execute them in front of a horde of angry Sempirians,” he stated. “Jordan interrupts, begging to know why Luis is doing this. Luis explains the big twist of the game, that the Sempirians were once humans who were teleported to the planet thousands of years ago as a side effect of the quantam experimentation needed to develop distant space faring technology. When Luis crashed on the planet, he found himself empathizing with their race, promising to help support their desire to return to Earth (Druckmann apparently had read Heart of Darkness which inspired this plot point).”

READ: Head Of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer Confirms Multiple Projects Shut Down Amid Massive Layoffs

Next, the leaked stated, “The Sempirian religion, founded by ‘The Heretic Prophet,’ stated generations upon generations would suffer until a Messiah arrived to lead Sempirians to their ancestral home, where they would reclaim the land and purge its inhabitants. The AI software and battle machinery on the planet was constructed over thousands of years to assist in invading Earth. However, the technology needed for a ship to pierce Sempiria’s atmosphere without being disabled by its unique qualities could not be figured out.”

“Jordan is forced to watch as each of her companions are shot in the head by Luis,” he stated. “She begs to know why he is doing this. Luis informs her she was never meant to be here, it’s why he didn’t call her to come. He was using his former partners’ presence on the planet as means to end.”

“Luis has an affection for Jordan, so he orders the Sempirisms to detain her while they fight Galactipol and take their ships,” he alleged. “Jordan escapes, and the the final act has the player tear through a war zone between the two sides, ultimately resulting in Jordan chasing Luis down and killing him as he operates a huge tank. Luis’ dying words are to ask Jordan to continue his work, that the Sempirians deserve to see their home again.”

“The player has the choice to use the tank to destroy Sempirian robots, leaving them defenseless to be slaughtered by Galactipol…Or destroy Galactipol ships. After either choice is made, you find Luis’ old ship and fly into space, the ending depending on which choice you made,” the alleged leak concluded.

READ: 'The Great Rebellion' Developer Announces Spiritual Successor 'Hyper Rebellion: Blood & Circuits'

Now a new leaker on 4Chan, who claims to have worked on QA builds for the game between February and May, shared more details about the game. First, he said, “Think The Last of Us 2 meets Dark Souls. NOT open world in the Ubisoft sense, it's like a nested sandbox, big areas with layers of traversal. Planetside traversal = mix of glider, parkour, and these ‘faith anchors’ you can link to unlock fast travel checkpoint.”

He continued, “Combat is very good, satisfying feedback, several combos by stringing jumps and dashes into attacks. You can break limbs to handicap enemies and use special tools to inflict unique status. It's very similar to God of War 2018 but with less focus on combos juggling enemies. You can use weapons, including the pistol seen in the trailer, to target weakpoints, some of which can be seen while the enemy attacks.

The effects of metal destruction, explosions and particles is really well made.”

“The ‘bounty hunter’ protagonist talks with a dialogue wheel is back but very sparse, player is still mostly alone. Several encounters are optional, you can stealth, avoid, even negotiate (sometimes), or hack enemies,” he added.

“The planet is a tomb of failed civilizations, think Elden Ring lore but in space. Something cut the planet off from the rest of the galaxy 600 years ago shortly after a technocult implemented a planet-wide lockdown. Druckmann’s script is HEAVY. Like religious apocalypse fanfic meets hard sci-fi. There's cutscenes and several characters you interact but you can still piece together a lot of info by finding items, journal entries and exploring.”

Finally, he concluded, “tested on PS5 Pro devkits. Lighting engine is insane whole levels shift color based on ‘planetary phase’ throughout the game so you can. Music goes from ambient drone to ‘metal’ religious choir and then to rock. There are ‘Relics’ that work like builds, but you can hold 2 and swap them and those can be upgraded. Final thing: Launch window internally said late 2026, full cinematic trailer at Game Awards 2025 if things stay on.”

What do you make of these alleged new details for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet?

NEXT: 'Baldur's Gate 3' Voice Actor Claims Storylines Promoting The Disordered LGBTQ+ Agenda Are Being Cut