Head of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer confirmed that multiple projects are being shut down amid massive layoffs affecting the company.

Numerous reports indicate that layoffs are hitting various studios within the Microsoft Gaming umbrella. VGC reported that Rare’s Everwild was shut down.

Bloomberg reports that mobile gaming developer King will see its staff cut by 10% or around 200 jobs.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier also reports that Zenimax Online Studios shut down an in-development MMORPG codenamed Blackbird. The game had reportedly been in development since 2018.

In an email sent to Microsoft Gaming employees that was obtained by Windows Central, Phil Spencer confirmed multiple projects are getting shut down, “To position Gaming for enduring success and allow us to focus on strategic growth areas, we will end or decrease work in certain areas of the business and follow Microsoft’s lead in removing layers of management to increase agility and effectiveness.”

While claiming Microsoft Gaming is performing better than ever, he justified the layoffs claiming it will ensure future success, “I recognize that these changes come at a time when we have more players, games, and gaming hours than ever before. Our platform, hardware, and game roadmap have never looked stronger. The success we're seeing currently is based on tough decisions we've made previously. We must make choices now for continued success in future years and a key part of that strategy is the discipline to prioritize the strongest opportunities.”

“We will protect what is thriving and concentrate effort on areas with the greatest potential, while delivering on the expectations the company has for our business,” Spencer continued. “This focused approach means we can deliver exceptional games and experiences for players for generations to come.”

These layoffs are part of a mass layoff of 9,000 employees at Microsoft. A spokesman told CNBC, “We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company and teams for success in a dynamic marketplace.”

What do you make of Spencer’s justification for the layoffs and confirmation that multiple projects are getting shut down?

