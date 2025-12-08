A new rumor claims Marvel Studios’ upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film will act “like a direct sequel to Endgame.”

This latest rumor comes from scooper Daniel Richtman. Richtman reacted to a post announcing that Marvel will rerelease Avengers: Endgame into theaters in September 2026a few months ahead of Avengers: Doomsday’s release in December.

He wrote, “Makes sense, Avengers Doomsday acts like a direct sequel to Endgame.”

The idea that is acts like a sequel to Endgame is not out of question given numerous rumors and reports have indicated that the film will serve as a sort of soft reboot for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One such report came from scooper Syl Abdul back in 2023. In a video upload to X he said, ““Is this going to reboot the MCU as we know it? Now, the concept in 2015 Jonathan Hickman’s Secret Wars is that all of these different Earths were kind of molded together. Yes, Feige is basically taking pieces of stuff that he wants to keep from all of this different realities and he’s going to put it together as a new Marvel universe.”

Abdul then reiterated, “The MCU Earth 616 as we know it. That’s going to be gone. Not as far as erasing the history of the stories, but that’s not going to be the same Marvel Universe by the end of Secret Wars.”

Scooper CanWeGetToast also stated, ““Feige is making Secret Wars the send off to not only the current MCU, but all the Marvel movies that came before Iron Man.”

“It’s the Ultimate (soft) reboot. To make way for something All New, and All Different,” the scooper added.

On top of all these rumors and reports, Joe Russo, one of the film’s directors described the film as a new beginning earlier this year. He told the Omelete, “What’s compelling about these two new Avengers movies is they are a beginning. It’s a new beginning. So we told an ending story and now we’re telling a beginning story. And then who knows where we’ll go from there.”

